JNC condemns detention of MCTODA leaders, urges government to protect indigenous trade

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Jaintia National Council (JNC) Central Executive Committee has expressed deep regret over the protest initiated by the Meghalaya Commercial Truck Owners and Drivers Association (MCTODA) concerning unpaid transportation rates by cement factories. JNC CEC President, Sambormi Lyngdoh, said the council met MCTODA members in Mawryngkneng and found that while the government claimed companies had paid truckers as per official rates, only a few had received the revised fares.

Lyngdoh added that truckers had agreed to call off the strike if cement factories adhered to government-notified prices.

Highlighting that the district council, tasked with safeguarding local trade, was instead supporting non-tribal enterprises, Lyngdoh accused companies like Star Cement, Topcem, and Amrit of freely operating hundreds of trucks in violation of local regulations. He urged the district council and the state government to restrict such practices to protect Indigenous interests.

The JNC President also condemned the detention of MCTODA leaders, demanding their release for dialogue as invited by the Transport Minister. He appealed to the Jaintia Hills Trucks Association, East Jaintia Trucks Association, and MCTODA to unite against attempts to divide the Hynñiewtrep people, announcing that the JNC will soon convene an emergency CEC meeting to decide further action.

Also Read: CM Sangma lays foundation stone for beautification of historic cenotaph in Tura