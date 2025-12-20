Meghalaya: JNC questions legality of Daistong cement plant hearing

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Jaintia National Council–Central Executive Committee (JNC CEC) has raised serious allegations over the conduct of the public hearing on the proposed Shree Cement plant at Daistong, claiming that the process was vitiated by intimidation, road blockades and the systematic prevention of directly affected residents from participating, casting a shadow over the transparency and legality of the hearing itself.

In a press statement, JNC CEC president Sambormi Lyngdoh alleged that villagers and JNC members attempting to reach the venue were stopped en route by “unidentified masked men and village leaders allegedly sponsored by Shree Cement,” adding that some of these individuals were reportedly carrying weapons and emanating alcoholic smells. He further claimed that a dumper truck was deliberately parked across the road to physically block residents from proceeding towards the public hearing site.

Lyngdoh also expressed concern over what he described as a disturbing breakdown of administrative authority, stating that the Deputy Commissioner of East Jaintia Hills was seen leaving his vehicle and walking on foot past the obstruction, which he termed “a very unfortunate indication that even the district administration appears powerless in the face of such elements.” He alleged that repeated attempts by JNC leaders to engage with the Deputy Commissioner went unanswered, while, in his words, “instead of police protection for peaceful villagers, we saw hundreds of masked groups controlling the road,” a situation he said raised grave questions about law and order.

The JNC president further claimed that some directly affected residents from Daistong were physically assaulted by masked persons when they attempted to make their way to the hearing venue. He said that the Council had prepared detailed written objections citing alleged violations of the Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) Notification, 2006, but many objectors were unable to reach the venue to either submit their objections or read them out during the hearing. “India’s Constitution guarantees every citizen the freedom to appear, speak and express their concerns at a public hearing, especially those directly affected,” Lyngdoh stated. “In this Shree Cement case, we have witnessed a clear violation of EIA norms and a serious assault on constitutional rights. We strongly condemn this kind of intimidation and manipulation.”

