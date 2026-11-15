Meghalaya: JNC questions SEAC's handling of Shree Cement mining proposal

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Jaiñtia National Council (JNC) has questioned the State Expert Appraisal Committee's (SEAC) handling of Shree Cement's proposed 217-hectare limestone mining project at Lum Syrman in East Jaintia Hills, alleging that the committee proceeded with the environmental clearance process despite an ongoing government inquiry.

JNC Central Executive Committee president Sambormi Lyngdoh also questioned an alleged payment of Rs 1,08,75,000 by Shree Cement to SEAC in the previous month and sought to know whether it was linked to the committee's actions.

Lyngdoh alleged that SEAC appeared to be favouring the company. He said the State Environmental Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) had declined to grant environmental clearance and Consent to Establish (CTE), citing the ongoing examination by a government-appointed Fact-Finding Committee (FFC), and referred the matter back to SEAC for re-examination. He also raised concerns over G H Chyrmang, MFS, serving as Member Secretary of both SEAC and the Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board, which conducted the earlier public hearing.

Lyngdoh said residents of Elaka Nongkhlieh, including landholders with pattas and rights over Lum Syrman, and civil society organisations had recently presented their concerns before the FFC at a public hearing in Shillong. He also referred to the Jaintia Students' Union's court case, stating that the High Court had recognised the FFC and allowed the union to submit its views before the committee.

The JNC demanded action against SEAC if the FFC had been constituted to examine public concerns. Lyngdoh alleged that the inquiry could become a cover-up if the committee continued processing the proposal with the state government's knowledge.