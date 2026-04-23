Meghalaya, KfW explore partnership to scale climate-resilient organic farming

SHILLONG: Meghalaya is set to deepen its push towards sustainable agriculture; with Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Wednesday engaging with officials from Germany's KfW Development Bank to deliberate on a proposed initiative aimed at transforming the state's farming landscape through agro ecological and organic practices. The proposed collaboration seeks to position agriculture not merely as a subsistence activity but as a resilient, income-generating system capable of withstanding climate variability while strengthening rural livelihoods.

The discussions centred on promoting agro ecological and organic farming models that align environmental sustainability with economic viability, a priority area for the state as it continues to champion low-impact, high-value agricultural practices. The initiative is expected to integrate climate-resilient techniques, improve soil health, and reduce dependency on chemical inputs, while simultaneously opening up new avenues for farmers through value addition and market linkages.

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