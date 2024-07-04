Tripura CM Dr. Manik Saha Urges Smooth Conduct of Rath Yatra, Reviews Preparations

AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha has issued directives to ensure smooth conduct of the upcoming Rath Yatra festival. He emphasized importance of preventing any untoward incidents. During a virtual meeting held Wednesday at Secretariat Dr. Saha reviewed preparations for festival. He stressed need for meticulous planning and coordination was also highlighted.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary JK Sinha. Director General of Police Amitabh Ranjan and Secretary Dr. PK Chakraborty were also present. District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police from all districts participated via video conference and discussed the detailed plans.

“This festival upholds our state’s rich traditional harmony,” Dr. Saha stated. “Many visitors gather for this occasion. It’s essential everyone ensures festival proceeds smoothly. We must take all necessary measures. Prevent any untoward incidents.”

Dr. Saha highlighted importance of adhering to government policies and guidelines regarding height and construction of chariot (Rath). He underscored government’s comprehensive arrangements. These include deployment of ambulance services paramedics, volunteers and fire and emergency services. The aim is to ensure safety and well-being of all participants.

Coordination with power department was also emphasized. This is essential to ensure smooth movement of chariot. Dr. Saha instructed organizers to commence Rath Yatra at scheduled time. They must ensure its timely completion before evening. He also advised monitoring water levels of rivers particularly in Kailashahar under Unakoti District. This must be done before starting Rath Yatra.

Dr. Saha concluded meeting by urging everyone involved to play responsible role in ensuring festival's success. “Everyone must play a responsible role to ensure success of this festival.” he said.

The Chief Minister’s directives come as state prepares to host numerous visitors for the Rath Yatra. This is a significant cultural and religious event. The government’s proactive approach aims to uphold the state’s tradition. It also seeks to ensure safety and security of all participants.