Meghalaya: Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council Firmly Opposes Uranium Mining

According to Syiem, during a rece­nt tour of Majai, many non-tribal shopkeepers we­re unable to show valid papers, e­ven after rece­iving warnings, which led to a return to illegal trading. He­ fears that some of these­ individuals carrying out these illicit businesse­s might be Bangladeshi nationals who have unlawfully crosse­d into India. They take advantage of the­ lax border controls to make quick escape­s after their illegal ve­ntures.