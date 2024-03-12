Meghalaya: Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council Firmly Opposes Uranium Mining

SHILLONG: Pyniaid Sing Syiem, the Chief of Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC), has firmly called for a halt to uranium mining in the state. His council will reaffirm this in their communications with the state and central governments. They are not going to issue any No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for uranium mining in Khasi Hills, especially not in Domiasiat.
All 30 council members stand together in this. and they won't grant the NOC for uranium operations to anyone, neither private firms nor government bodies, Syiem added. This decision shows the gravity of the situation and how they are looking after the issue of the environment in Khasi Hills.
At the same time, Syiem revealed plans to root out illegal trading by non-locals in Ichamati, East Khasi Hills. He talked about the Council's pledge not to turn a blind eye to such activities. He called on local leaders to stay on guard. He worries that some non-tribal traders might be operating without proper paperwork, pointing to possible illegal immigration, even perhaps individuals from Bangladesh.
According to Syiem, during a recent tour of Majai, many non-tribal shopkeepers were unable to show valid papers, even after receiving warnings, which led to a return to illegal trading. He fears that some of these individuals carrying out these illicit businesses might be Bangladeshi nationals who have unlawfully crossed into India. They take advantage of the lax border controls to make quick escapes after their illegal ventures.
“We also fear that these people may not just be non-tribals but Bangladeshi who have entered India illegally and carry all kinds of illicit activities in the border area and quick to escape through the borders,” Syiem added.
Discussing solutions, Syiem highlighted the importance of strictly applying the KHAD (Trading By-Non Tribals Regulation) Act. This legislation allows the council to manage non-tribal trade in the area. Although aware of staff shortages in the council's business and enforcement division, he promised to fight illegal trade operations effectively.
KHADC remains steadfast against uranium mining. It begins actions to remove unlawful traders and guarantees to uphold regulations to maintain the Khasi Hills Autonomous District's honor.
