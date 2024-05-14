Meghalaya: Khasi Students' Union Demands Regulatory Body to Control Fees in Private Educational Institutions

SHILLONG: Amid growing concerns over the affordability and accessibility of education in Meghalaya, the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) has called upon the state government to institute a regulatory body aimed at overseeing and controlling fee structures in private and minority-operated educational institutions. This demand arises in the wake of reports highlighting irregularities in the admission process of certain prominent colleges, including the premature sale of admission forms before the announcement of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG-2024 results.

Donald V. Thabah, the General Secretary of KSU, reiterated the union's longstanding opposition to what it perceives as the "monopolisation of education." Thabah pointed to states such as Delhi, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu, where regulatory bodies have been established to monitor fees in private and minority institutions, as models to emulate in Meghalaya.

"Students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds are particularly affected by this unregulated system," Thabah emphasized, expressing concerns that the exorbitant fees charged by private institutions could effectively bar students from Below Poverty Line (BPL) families from accessing quality education.

Drawing parallels with the Meghalaya Private University Regulatory Board, which was established in response to controversies surrounding CMJ University, Thabah questioned the efficacy and continued relevance of such bodies in the state.

In addition to advocating for fee regulation, the KSU welcomed the participation of North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) in CUET UG-2024. Thabah stressed the importance of ensuring a smooth admission process and error-free question papers to uphold the integrity and fairness of the examination system.

The KSU’s demand for a regulatory body reflects broader concerns within the community about the commercialization of education and the challenges faced by students from marginalized backgrounds. By urging governmental action to address these issues, the union seeks to promote educational equity and social justice in Meghalaya.

As discussions around educational reforms continue, stakeholders are hopeful that concerted efforts will be made to establish mechanisms that ensure affordable and inclusive education for all students in the state.