Meghalaya: Khasi Students Union Proposes Full Reservation For Khasis, Jaintias And Garos In Primary Schools

SHILLONG: The Khasi Students Union (KSU) has called for a 50 percent reservation in jobs for the Khasi-Jaintia tribe, 40 percent for the Garos, 5 percent for other Scheduled Tribes and 5 percent for unreserved category.
KSU General Secretary Donald V Thabah, while speaking to the media, said that they discussed about this issue with the expert committee on the state reservation policy.
He said that the proposal has been made based on the demographics of the state. The Union put forward another proposal as a second option if the first one cannot be fulfilled.
Under this, the Khasis, Jaintias and the Garos should get a combined 90 percent reservation divided among themselves while the remaining 10 percent should be distributed equally among other tribes and unreserved category, with each getting 5 percent.
In addition to it, the KSU has also proposed for a full reservation for the teachers of lower primary and primary schools in their respective region.
They are of the view that a Garo teacher should get 100 percent reservation in the Garo region as there would be no language barrier while communicating in their mother tongue.
This is applicable to the Khasis and the Jaintias and it will ensure that quality education is imparted to the students.