Meghalaya: Khasi Students Union Proposes Full Reservation For Khasis, Jaintias And Garos In Primary Schools

SHILLONG: The Khasi Students Union (KSU) has called for a 50 percent reservation in jobs for the Khasi-Jaintia tribe, 40 percent for the Garos, 5 percent for other Scheduled Tribes and 5 percent for unreserved category.

KSU General Secretary Donald V Thabah, while speaking to the media, said that they discussed about this issue with the expert committee on the state reservation policy.

He said that the proposal has been made based on the demographics of the state. The Union put forward another proposal as a second option if the first one cannot be fulfilled.