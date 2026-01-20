Meghalaya: KSU gives MPSC one-week deadline to implement recruitment reforms

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Raising fresh concerns over transparency and accountability in government recruitment, the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) on Monday issued a one-week ultimatum to the Meghalaya Public Service Commission (MPSC) to implement the recommendations of the government-appointed MPSC Reforms Committee, warning that failure to act would compel the union to take “extreme measures.” The ultimatum follows what the union described as an inordinate and unjustified delay by the commission in acting on a reform report that was officially announced by the State Government months ago and was intended to overhaul a recruitment system long criticized for opacity and alleged irregularities.

Speaking to reporters after meeting MPSC Chairman D. Langstang, KSU Assistant General Secretary-cum-Chairman of the Employment Monitoring Cell, Reuben Najiar, said the reform committee’s report, headed by Principal Secretary F.R. Kharkongor, had already been submitted to the commission nearly five months ago, yet no concrete steps had been taken towards implementation. Expressing frustration over the delay, Najiar said, “When we questioned the chairman, we were told that the commission is still studying the report. There is nothing left to study—the committee has already done its work. What is required now is implementation.” He added that the continued inaction only deepens doubts about the commission’s intent to reform a recruitment process that affects the careers of thousands of aspirants across the state.

The KSU has formally submitted a written reminder to the MPSC, demanding that all major recommendations of the Reforms Committee be implemented within a week, with particular emphasis on transparency measures such as the disclosure of marks. According to Najiar, these reforms are essential to restore public trust in the commission, which the union claims has been eroded due to a lack of openness in examinations and evaluations. The union has also reiterated that the publication of marks must include written examination scores, personal interview marks and the total aggregate, and that marks of previously declared results after the commencement of the committee’s report should also be displayed.

