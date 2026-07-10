Meghalaya: KSU locks ICAR Director’s office over refusal to honour Behdienkhlam holiday

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU), North Khasi Hills District, on Thursday locked the office of the Director of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), Umiam, alleging that the official behaved arrogantly and showed disrespect to a union delegation that had sought a holiday for employees to observe the indigenous Behdienkhlam festival.

According to the union, leaders from its Umiam Circle and Eastern Border Area visited the Director’s office to request that all employees of the ICAR establishment be granted a holiday as a mark of respect for the traditional Behdienkhlam festival. The KSU alleged that instead of considering the request, the Director responded arrogantly and failed to show due respect to the delegation, leading to a heated verbal exchange.

As the situation escalated, KSU North Khasi Hills District leaders, led by Organising Secretary Baiashanlang Kharshonlor and Assistant Secretary Stevenson Kharkhrang, went to the office to intervene and hold discussions. However, the union claimed that the Director remained unresponsive and continued to disregard its request.

Alleging continued disrespect towards the organisation, KSU members asked employees to vacate the premises before locking the Director’s office in protest.

The ICAR authorities had not responded to the allegations at the time of filing this report, and their version of the incident was awaited.

Also Read: Meghalaya: KSU renews push for ILP, raises border and Khasi language issues with Amit Shah