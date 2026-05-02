Meghalaya launches digital self-enumeration drive as Census 2027 begins

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The self-enumeration campaign for Census 2027 was officially launched in Meghalaya at Lok Bhavan, marking the state's entry into India's first fully digital population census. The initiative was inaugurated by Governor C. H. Vijayashankar, with Chief Minister Conrad Sangma also participating later, signalling the government's push to encourage public involvement in the technology-driven exercise.

Chief Minister Sangma highlighted the importance of the self-enumeration ID issued to participants, advising citizens to retain it for verification when enumerators visit households. Early participation has included key dignitaries, according to Biswajit Pegu, Director-cum-Chief Principal Census Officer, who noted that data collection has already begun for top officials, including the Governor, Chief Minister, and Assembly Speaker Thomas A. Sangma. He described initial feedback as largely positive, though some users faced minor challenges, particularly with location identification. However, he emphasised that the digital interface is otherwise simple and user-friendly.

Census 2027 represents a major shift, as the entire process-from data collection to analysis-will be conducted digitally using mobile applications and the Census Management and Monitoring System (CMMS) portal. To address connectivity issues in remote and network-deficient areas, officials have introduced offline data collection methods. Enumerators can gather information manually and upload it later once internet access is available. Authorities clarified that all households within the country will be covered, except individuals with diplomatic status, and no documentation will be required during enumeration.

Reinforcing the inclusivity of the exercise, Pooja Pandey, Director of Census Operations Meghalaya, stated that the census aims to count every individual, including homeless persons and those in vulnerable conditions. Enumerators will be locally appointed to ensure familiarity with terrain and communities, which is especially important given the state's challenging geography and the ongoing monsoon season. Each enumerator is expected to cover around 150-200 households over a 30-day period, allowing flexibility to manage weather-related disruptions.

The self-enumeration window is open from May 1 to May 15, after which field verification will be conducted through door-to-door visits. The census will take place in two phases: Phase I includes self-enumeration and house listing operations with a structured questionnaire on housing conditions and amenities, while Phase II, the population enumeration phase, is scheduled for February 2027, with March 1, 2027 as the reference date. Around 9,000 enumerators and supervisors will be deployed across the state under a multi-layered supervision system to ensure accurate and comprehensive data collection.

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