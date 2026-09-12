Meghalaya launches Mission 1000 Days kits for 70,000 mothers and newborns annually

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Government on Thursday launched a statewide Maternal & Child Care Kit initiative under its Mission 1000 Days, expected to benefit around 70,000 mothers and children annually.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma launched the initiative at Rongara in South Garo Hills. Under the programme, kits will be provided to mothers who deliver their babies at public health institutions across the state.

The kits will contain essential items for mothers and newborns, including a bag, newborn clothing, a blanket and baby-care products. Each kit will also include a letter from the Chief Minister highlighting the importance of early childhood development and encouraging parents to focus on appropriate care, nutrition, stimulation and nurturing.

The initiative covers the period from conception to a child's first three years, which the government identified as crucial for physical, cognitive, emotional and social development.

Sangma said investing in children during their earliest years was an investment in Meghalaya's future. The government said the initiative also sought to use childbirth at public health institutions to provide families with essential supplies and information on maternal and child care.

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