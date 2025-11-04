Meghalaya Launches Mission Education-IV to Revamp Primary Schools

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Leaking roofs, broken windows, damaged doors, and dilapidated classrooms — the grim reality of many school buildings in Meghalaya — will soon be replaced as the State Government embarks upon a massive education mission to construct new and modern school infrastructure across the state. In a significant stride towards strengthening the state’s educational foundation, the Meghalaya Government has launched Mission Education-IV, aimed at constructing over 150 new government lower primary school buildings to ensure that every child has access to quality learning in a safe and conducive environment.

Education continues to remain the top priority for the state, with 15% of Meghalaya’s annual budget — amounting to Rs 3,654 crore — dedicated to the education sector, the highest allocation among all government departments.

“This is the first government which recognizes that the infrastructure of schools is closely linked to the quality of education for children. So, we have invested in Mission One, Mission Two, Mission Three, and now we are going to invest in Mission Four,” said Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui. Highlighting the enormity of the task, Rymbui said, “As we know, in the state of Meghalaya, only elementary schools number about 15,000, and it’s not very easy for the government to undertake this on its own.

Also Read: Arunachal leaders hail India’s historic Women’s World Cup triumph