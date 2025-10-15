NEUFC signs MoU with Meghalaya Government

SHILLONG: NorthEast United FC has signed a landmark three-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Meghalaya to accelerate football development in the region and position Shillong as the Football Capital of India.

The partnership, effective from 2025 to 2028, brings together NorthEast United FC, Department of Tourism, Government of Meghalaya, and the Department of Sports & Youth Affairs, Government of Meghalaya, in a unified effort to promote football culture, drive youth participation, and strengthen Meghalaya’s standing as one of India’s leading tourism destinations.

Under the MoU, the parties will collaborate on a range of initiatives, including football camps, coach education programmes, fan parks, and youth-oriented awareness drives aimed at nurturing grassroots talent and enhancing fan engagement.

“This long-term partnership will help local youth in unlocking new opportunities in football, promote tourism, and generate jobs in the State,” Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Conrad Sangma said about the partnership.

“The Government of Meghalaya has been a steadfast supporter of NorthEast United FC. This collaboration marks a pivotal moment in our long-term vision to drive football development across the Northeast and create a meaningful impact on people’s lives,” John Abraham, owner of NorthEast United FC, said.

“This is a landmark moment in our journey with the Meghalaya Government, which has always been an important partner in our growth. Our Residential Academy - Centre of Excellence, coming up in Shillong, will serve as a stepping stone for football development in Meghalaya, the Northeast, and Indian football at large,” Mandar Tamhane, CEO, NorthEast United FC, said.

