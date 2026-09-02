Meghalaya lawyers intensify agitation against Advocate General Amit Kumar

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Lawyers in Meghalaya intensified their agitation against Advocate General Amit Kumar on Tuesday, staging a symbolic egg protest and abstaining from judicial work after talks with Law Minister Lahkmen Rymbui failed to break the deadlock.

Protesters displayed eggs carrying handwritten messages and drawings outside the High Court Bar Association office, while banners demanded, "Amit Kumar Advocate General go Back".

High Court Bar Association General Secretary Advocate Kishore Chand Gautam said the lawyers collectively decided to continue their agitation after the meeting with Rymbui produced no concrete assurance on their demand for Kumar's removal.

Gautam said the minister had assured them that their grievances would be placed before the Council of Ministers. However, the lawyers had expected Chief Minister Conrad Sangma to invite them for talks.

"We will go ahead with the agitation. We did not appear in the court and tomorrow and day after we will continue with our agitation," Gautam said, adding that the lawyers wanted Kumar to either resign or be removed.

He said the continuing agitation had brought judicial functioning to a standstill, attributing the situation to what he described as government inaction.

The legal fraternity has been protesting against Kumar for nearly a month through rallies, demonstrations and effigy-burning. The agitation has also received support from Bar Associations in various districts across Meghalaya.

The High Court Bar Association and Shillong Bar Association decided to intensify the agitation following an emergent joint executive committee meeting on August 31 and a unanimous resolution adopted at a joint general body meeting of Bar Associations on August 24.

The associations had submitted a letter to the Government on August 7 seeking Kumar's removal, alleging that his "action and conduct" had affected the "dignity, welfare and interest of the Bar".

Advocates practising before courts and tribunals across Meghalaya began abstaining from judicial work from September 1 and decided to continue the agitation until Kumar resigns or is removed. Bail matters have been exempted from the abstention.

Gautam stressed that the agitation was not directed against the judiciary, the Chief Justice or the judges, whom the lawyers respected. He said abstaining from work was a drastic step that the Bar had not wanted to take but felt compelled to pursue in the absence of government action.

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