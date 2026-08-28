Meghalaya lawyers intensify demand for Advocate General Amit Kumar's removal

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Lawyers from bar associations across Meghalaya took to the streets in Shillong on Thursday, demanding the resignation or removal of Advocate General Amit Kumar over alleged remarks and conduct during court proceedings, which they said had hurt the dignity of the legal profession. The protest, backed by bar associations from across the state, marked an escalation of the lawyers' campaign against the Advocate General.

"This is not only the Shillong Bar Association or the High Court Bar Association. This involves Bar Associations from across Meghalaya," senior advocate Kishore Chand Gautam said.

The agitation followed reports of remarks allegedly made by Kumar during court proceedings concerning the safety of women in the Bar. Gautam said a general body meeting of the bar associations had unanimously decided to write to Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma seeking Kumar's removal.

According to Gautam, Kumar subsequently expressed regret over the manner in which his statements had been reported. The lawyers, however, maintained that the response did not amount to an apology.

Gautam further said that the lawyers' position had not been adequately reflected despite an earlier press briefing.

The associations subsequently resolved to boycott the newspaper and not represent it in legal matters. Gautam said they would also explore legal options over the reports.

He further alleged that the Advocate General's office had engaged lawyers from outside Meghalaya even in relatively minor cases. He also questioned the appointment of Kumar's son to represent the state before the Supreme Court.

Gautam said the lawyers would file Right to Information applications seeking details of expenditure involving the Advocate General and his legal team.

The senior advocate also criticised the Chief Minister's recent statement that Meghalaya was "very lucky to have" Amit Kumar as Advocate General.

"That was very hurtful to every lawyer. That is why you see such large participation in the rally," Gautam said.

A general body meeting of the bar associations on August 24 authorised the executive committees of the High Court of Meghalaya Bar Association and the Shillong Bar Association to decide the future course of action.

Gautam said the lawyers would continue their agitation until Kumar resigned or was removed. "We may hold another meeting tomorrow or the day after. We will continue our agitation until Mr Amit Kumar resigns or is removed," he said.

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