Meghalaya Legislative Assembly Building Construction Reviewed

SHILLONG: Amid steady progress on the New Meghalaya Legislative Assembly Building at Mawdiangdiang, a comprehensive review meeting took place on Monday in the Conference Room of the Assembly Secretariat, Khyndailad, to evaluate the ongoing construction and address critical execution challenges, with the completion of the main Assembly Hall firmly targeted for June 2026. Speaker Thomas A. Sangma chaired the meeting, with Deputy Chief Minister and Minister in charge of Parliamentary Affairs, Prestone Tynsong, also in attendance.

The Speaker emphasized that the regular monthly review mechanism has been pivotal in enhancing oversight and ensuring steady advancement of work.

Speaking after the meeting, Thomas A. Sangma said, "I am happy to share that the meeting was very productive. With these regular review meetings, we are able to monitor progress closely and identify what needs to be done as the construction moves forward."

The Speaker reaffirmed that the timeline for the completion of the main Assembly Hall remains unchanged, with June 2026 set as the target. He added, "Once the main hall is completed, Assembly sessions can be convened at the new complex immediately thereafter." Sangma also said he will conduct an onsite inspection of the project on 11 December to personally assess the pace and quality of construction work.

