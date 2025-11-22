Meghalaya Legislative Assembly goes blue for World Children’s Day

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Legislative Assembly took centre stage in the state's observance of World Children's Day by illuminating its iconic building in blue on 19 and 20 November 2025, underscoring its commitment to the rights, safety, and well-being of every child in Meghalaya. The Meghalaya High Court also joined the global initiative, with Hon'ble Speaker Shri Thomas A. Sangma supporting the effort and reinforcing the Legislature's dedication to child rights.

World Children's Day, observed annually on 20 November, marks the adoption of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child - the most widely ratified human rights treaty in history. As part of UNICEF's global "Go Blue" campaign, landmarks across India and the world light up in blue to demonstrate solidarity with children.

This year's theme, "My Day. My Rights.", emphasised understanding child rights through the everyday experiences of children - from a girl walking to school in a remote village to an adolescent seeking emotional support - reminding society that rights must be embedded in children's daily realities of health, education, protection, and participation.

Reaffirming the Assembly's commitment, Shri Andrew Simons, Commissioner and Secretary of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly, said the institution was proud to stand with children on a day of global significance, noting that iconic national landmarks such as Rashtrapati Bhavan and India Gate also participate in the initiative. "In solidarity with what is being observed across the globe, we are illuminating the Assembly building in blue to promote the rights, welfare, and development of children," he said.

UNICEF Assam and Northeast Chief of Field Office, Dr. Madhulika Jonathan, commended the leadership shown by the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly, noting that the gesture reflects a broader state commitment to creating a safe, inclusive, and nurturing environment for children. "World Children's Day is UNICEF's global day of action for children, by children. Lighting up the Assembly and the High Court in blue reflects Meghalaya's resolve to put children's rights at the forefront," she said.

