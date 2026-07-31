Meghalaya asks East Jaintia Hills administration to ensure order ahead of Shree Cement hearing

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Government directed the East Jaintia Hills district administration to maintain law and order ahead of the statutory public hearing on Shree Cement Ltd.’s proposed limestone mining project, as protests intensified in the district.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said the Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police had been instructed to remain proactive and ensure the hearing proceeded peacefully. He said the consultation was an essential statutory process through which all stakeholders could present their views, while stressing that environmental safeguards were governed by central laws.

Tynsong also highlighted the economic benefits of cement industries, saying local communities had gained employment and development support from existing units in the district.

The public hearing is scheduled for July 31 at Lum Syrman under Shnongrim village. Ahead of the hearing, villagers and civil society groups opposed the exercise, erected road blockades and demanded that concerns over agriculture, livelihoods and the local economy be addressed first. Fresh protests also broke out at Umpleng Market, where police used tear gas to disperse demonstrators after road blockades disrupted movement, leaving the situation tense.

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