Meghalaya Limestone Mining Row: Public Hearing on Shree Cement Project Called Off After Protests in East Jaintia Hills

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The public hearing for the proposed limestone mining and cement plant project of Shree Cement Limited at Lumsyrman in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district was called off on Friday following protests at the venue.

Large numbers of both supporters and opponents of the project reached the public hearing site, triggering a tense stand-off and chaotic scenes amid sharp disagreements over the proposed project and several issues, including land ownership.

Authorities had deployed additional police personnel across East Jaintia Hills ahead of the hearing in anticipation of possible unrest, as the district administration prepared for the contentious proceedings related to the limestone and cement plant project.

Earlier in the morning, unidentified persons set ablaze a truck belonging to supporters of Shree Cement Limited.

Amid mounting agitation and confusion at the venue, officials later announced that they had called off the public hearing in the interest of maintaining law and order.

Deputy Commissioner Manish Kumar said, "Due to the law and order situation in the region, and since people are shouting too much, we are not able to conduct the public hearing and it has been called off. In the interest of peace, I have decided to call off the public hearing. I want to appeal to all the people of East Jaintia Hills to maintain peace and raise their grievances through legal channels."

The proposed project has triggered sharp reactions across the region, with pressure groups, farmers and landowners expressing concerns over environmental impact, land rights and consent for the mining activities.

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