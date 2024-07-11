Meghalaya: Local PHE contractors urge state government to allot works

A Correspondent

Shillong: The Public Health Engineering Contractors and Suppliers Association (PHECSA) has urged the state government to allot the local contractors to undertake the work in relation to the laying of pipelines, construction of zonal tanks for the New Shillong Water Supply Scheme, Phase II.

“The local contractors association do acknowledge as of date we may not yet be qualified to do the highly-technical and automization works in relation to this project. However, we wish to submit that we are experienced, capable and have the capacity to undertake the work in relation to the laying of pipelines, construction of zonal tanks, etc. which will be undertaken in Phase II of the said project,” the association stated in its letter to PHE Minister, Marcuise Marak.

The association also stated that the New Shillong Water Supply Scheme, Phase I with a total value of Rs. 538,44,00,912.59 has already been allotted to a firm from outside the State.

