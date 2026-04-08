Meghalaya logs 86.84% SSLC pass rate, leadership credits sustained academic push

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Tuesday said Meghalaya has recorded an overall SSLC pass percentage of 86.84% this year, reflecting a steady consolidation of academic efforts across the State and underscoring the impact of continued policy focus on school education.

"Meghalaya has recorded an impressive overall SSLC pass percentage of 86.84% this year, reflecting the collective efforts and dedication of our students, educators and the entire education system," Sangma said.

The Chief Minister noted that the outcome highlights a broad-based improvement driven by coordinated efforts within the education sector, with emphasis on strengthening institutional support and student performance.

"The Government of Meghalaya remains committed to supporting every student in their journey towards a brighter and more successful future," he said.

Acknowledging the role of stakeholders, he extended congratulations to students, teachers and families for their contributions to the achievement.

"Congratulations to our students for their hard work, to our teachers for their unwavering commitment, and to families for their constant support," the Chief Minister added.

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