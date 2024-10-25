Meghalaya: Mamata Banerjee and TMC Leaders to Campaign for Gambegre By-Election

A Correspondent

Shillong: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson, Mamata Banerjee, party general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and Meghalaya in charge of the party Manas Ranjan Bhunia will be the star campaigners for the Gambegre by-election.

On Thursday, the TMC released a list of 36 star campaigners which includes, former chief minister and leader of opposition, Dr. Mukul Sangma, Meghalaya TMC president, Charles Pyngrope and former cabinet minister, Zenith Sangma. The Trinamool Congress has decided to field Sadhiarani M. Sangma for the contest.

Sadhiarani is the wife of former minister Zenith M. Sangma. She is also a sitting MDC from Dengnakpara constituency.

Sadhiarani had contested from the Gambegre seat twice in the past. In the 2023 Assembly election, she lost to Saleng Sangma by a margin of 2,871 votes. The bye-election will be held on November 13.

The notification for the election was issued on October 18 following which candidates can start filling their nomination. The last date for filling the nomination is October 25. The scrutiny of nominations will be held on October 28 and the last date of withdrawal of candidature is October 30.

Also Read: 'Border disputes in new areas is a dangerous trend' Says Zenith M. Sangma

Also Watch: