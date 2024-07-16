Meghalaya: Man assaults family members with machete in drunken state

A CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: In a late report one person on July 12 night assaulted his wife, mother-in-law and sister-in-law with a machete in a village under South West Khasi Hills district. According to police, the accused committed the crime at around 10:30 pm to 11 pm under the influence of alcohol.

The accused has been identified as Comingstar Lyngdoh Nonglait(29) of Shaid Shaid Umoit village and was under the influence of liquor. He assaulted his wife Ribahun Kharwar(23), his mother in law Ridalin Kharwar(43) and his sister in law Wandashisha Kharwar(19) at their residence.

All the three attacked in this incident sustained major injuries and were taken to Civil Hospital Mawkyrwat, then referred to Civil Hospital Shillong later.

The accused surrendered himself at Mawkyrwat Police Station on July 13 at around 10:30 am.

Also Read: One arrested in connection to Umpleng murders in Meghalaya (sentinelassam.com)