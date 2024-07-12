One arrested in connection to Umpleng murders in Meghalaya

A CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The East Jaintia Hills district police has arrested one individuals on suspicion of the person's involvement in the killing of four persons in Umpleng. However police said that the identity of the arrested individual is not being disclosed in the interest of investigation. Police also said that efforts are on to apprehend other persons involved in the murders.

Four bodies with their hands and feet tied and cut marks in their neck were found behind Umpleng Market on July 6. Three of the four victims have been identified as that of Nazar Kyndait (33) of Dkhiah East, Ravi Rai (23) of Elam village, Mechipradesh, Nepal and Rajesh Rai (26) of Dharan Sunsari village, Koshi Anchal, Nepal. The identity of the fourth victim continues to remain a mystery.

Also Read: Meghalaya: Unidentified Body found inside an abandoned container truck (sentinelassam.com)