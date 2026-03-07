Meghalaya Marks 8 Years of MDA Government With Vision 2032 Launch in Tura

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Friday marked eight years of the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government in office with a state programme themed "Our Magnificent Meghalaya Vision 2032", held at the P.A. Sangma Sports Complex in Tura.

Addressing the gathering, Sangma reflected on the journey since 2018 — acknowledging the difficulties along the way while framing the occasion as a moment to look ahead.

"Over the last eight years, our journey has been filled with challenges and difficulties. At times, it has been painful and certainly not easy. But through the blessings from above, the love of the people and the support of our citizens, we have been able to overcome most of these challenges," he said.

