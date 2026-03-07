Meghalaya Marks 8 Years of MDA Government With Vision 2032 Launch in Tura

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Friday marked eight years of the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government in office with a state programme themed "Our Magnificent Meghalaya Vision 2032", held at the P.A. Sangma Sports Complex in Tura.
Addressing the gathering, Sangma reflected on the journey since 2018 — acknowledging the difficulties along the way while framing the occasion as a moment to look ahead.
"Over the last eight years, our journey has been filled with challenges and difficulties. At times, it has been painful and certainly not easy. But through the blessings from above, the love of the people and the support of our citizens, we have been able to overcome most of these challenges," he said.
Sangma pushed back against the idea that infrastructure alone defines good governance, arguing that the real test lies in tangible improvements to everyday life.
"People often ask what the greatest achievement of the last eight years is — whether it is the new Secretariat in Shillong, the Additional Secretariat in Tura, or the roads and schools being built," he said. "But the greatest satisfaction I get is when we can bring a smile to the face of a citizen."
He outlined what he described as three distinct forms of development — development people hear about through announcements, development they can see through physical infrastructure, and development they can actually feel through real changes in their lives.
"The most important is development that you can feel — when a life is saved in a hospital, when a child receives education in a school, or when a farmer's livelihood improves because of government support," the Chief Minister said.
The event was not just symbolic. The Meghalaya government distributed financial assistance worth around Rs 220 crore to beneficiaries under several flagship schemes, including CM Farm+, CM Elevate SEED, CM Homestay Mission, and Green Meghalaya+.
Scholarships and uniform grants were also released for thousands of students across the state during the programme.