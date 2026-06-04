Meghalaya: MDA-II selects James P.K. Sangma as Rajya Sabha candidate

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA)-II on Wednesday unanimously selected National People's Party (NPP) leader James P.K. Sangma as its candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha election from Meghalaya.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the MDA-II Parliamentary Party attended by representatives of all constituent parties, formally ending speculation over the coalition's nominee for the lone Upper House seat.

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma said the alliance had agreed to support the nominee of the largest constituent party to ensure unity within the coalition.

The meeting was attended by leaders of the NPP, UDP, BJP, HSPDP and Independent MLAs, who collectively endorsed James P.K. Sangma as the consensus candidate. The Rajya Sabha election is scheduled for June 18.

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