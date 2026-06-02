Will Meghalaya witness an uncontested Rajya Sabha election?

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: With the notification for the Rajya Sabha election in Meghalaya issued on Monday, political attention has shifted to whether the State is heading towards an uncontested election for the lone Upper House seat that will fall vacant on June 21. With major opposition parties showing little inclination to enter the fray and the ruling National People's Party (NPP) expected to announce its nominee by June 5 or 6, the possibility of a consensus candidate being elected unopposed is gaining ground.

The Rajya Sabha election comes at a time when the ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) commands overwhelming strength in the 60-member Meghalaya Legislative Assembly with the support of 51 legislators. The numerical advantage enjoyed by the ruling coalition has fuelled speculation that the election could be decided without a contest if no opposition party enters the fray.

Political circles are also abuzz with speculation over the NPP's choice of candidate. Among the names doing the rounds is that of former Minister James Sangma, though the party has not made any official announcement and senior leaders have remained tight-lipped on the issue. The NPP is expected to take a final call and formally announce its nominee by June 5 or 6.

The Opposition Voice of the People Party (VPP), which has four legislators in the Assembly, has already announced its candidate for the forthcoming Shillong Lok Sabha by-election but may not field a candidate for the Rajya Sabha election. The Trinamool Congress (TMC), which has five MLAs in the Assembly, may also not field a candidate for the Rajya Sabha election, with no indication so far from the party's central leadership regarding participation in the contest.

The focus is now firmly on the NPP, the leading constituent of the MDA. If the ruling alliance succeeds in putting up a common candidate and no rival nomination survives scrutiny, Meghalaya could witness an uncontested Rajya Sabha election.

Chief Electoral Officer of Meghalaya, Dr. B.D.R. Tiwari, said the election process is being conducted as per the schedule notified by the Election Commission of India.

"The notification for Rajya Sabha election is out. As per Election Commissions of India 's instruction the RO and ARO already been notified. And CEO of is Meghalaya is in touch with the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly for the conduct of free Fair is smooth rajyasabha election in the state in Meghalaya. There are only one seat and that is going to be vacant on the 21st of this June 2026," Dr. Tiwari said.

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