Meghalaya: Nongjrong to Shut All Tourist Spots Every Sunday From January 2026

Shillong: In an aim to preserve local peace and manage rising tourist pressure, the Dorbar Shnong of Nongjrong village has announced that all tourist spots, including the popular Nongjrong Viewpoint, will remain closed every Sunday starting January 2026. The restrictions will come into effect from Saturday night and continue for the entire day on Sunday, during which all homestays will also remain shut.

Village leaders said the step became necessary as the rapid growth in tourist footfall has begun to overwhelm Nongjrong’s limited infrastructure. Due to inadequate parking space, few shops, and essential services remaining closed on Sundays, the village has struggled to control large crowds arriving at the same time. Residents have also raised concerns about noise, traffic congestion, and a lack of weekly rest due to continuous tourist activity.

“The community needs one dedicated day of peace and recovery,” the Dorbar Shnong said, stressing that protecting the environment and maintaining social harmony were key reasons behind the weekly closure.

To regulate visitors on other days, the council has made advance booking mandatory for those planning overnight stays in the village. Tourists have been advised to verify authentic homestays through their Google Maps listings in order to avoid confusion or fraudulent bookings.

While acknowledging that the new rule may cause inconvenience for some travellers, the Dorbar Shnong appealed for public cooperation. It said the long-term goal is to ensure sustainable tourism that benefits both residents and visitors without putting undue strain on the village.

Nongjrong will remain open to tourists from Monday to Saturday, with the introduction of a new Sunday policy, which can be considered a major shift in the community’s aim to balance tourism with local well-being.