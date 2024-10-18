Meghalaya: Mild Earthquake Jolts West Jaintia Hills

SHILLONG: A 3.6 magnitude earthquake hit Meghalaya’s West Jaintia Hills early Friday morning. The tremor occurred at 12:28 am local time on October 18, officials said.

The mountainous district of West Jaintia Hills, which shares a border with Bangladesh, felt the tremor. As per reports, there have been no casualties or damage to life or property so far due to the earthquake.

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake struck at a depth of 5 km from the surface.

Meanwhile, neighboring Bangladesh and western and southern Tripura also reported a 4.1-magnitude earthquake after Thursday midnight. The earthquake struck at a depth of 10 km from the surface, as per NCS data.