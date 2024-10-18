Meghalaya: Mild Earthquake Jolts West Jaintia Hills

SHILLONG: A 3.6 magnitude earthquake hit Meghalaya’s West Jaintia Hills early Friday morning. The tremor occurred at 12:28 am local time on October 18, officials said.
The mountainous district of West Jaintia Hills, which shares a border with Bangladesh, felt the tremor. As per reports, there have been no casualties or damage to life or property so far due to the earthquake.
According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake struck at a depth of 5 km from the surface.
Meanwhile, neighboring Bangladesh and western and southern Tripura also reported a 4.1-magnitude earthquake after Thursday midnight. The earthquake struck at a depth of 10 km from the surface, as per NCS data.
Earlier on October 13, Assam's Udalgiri also reported a light-intensity earthquake with a magnitude of 4.2 on the Richter scale.
Another mild earthquake report came from Manipur’s Ukhrul district and adjoining Nagaland on October 4, having a magnitude of 3.6.
Reports indicate that earthquake tremors with 3 to 4 magnitudes on the Richter scale occur in at least one state in the mountainous northeastern region every week.
The occurrence of successive earthquakes, mostly mild to moderate, forced the authorities of the northeastern states, especially in Assam, Mizoram, and Manipur, to build earthquake-proof structures.
