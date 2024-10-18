Shillong Ropeway Project's Construction Set To Begin In November 2024

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh said on Thursday that the Shillong ropeway project has made a lot of significant headway and the work on the ground should start by the middle of November this year.

There had been no cost escalation, as the estimated amount of the project remained at Rs. 175 crore, Lyngdoh said on October 17.

The minister provided an update on the project and said, “At the moment, we are at a stage of opening two bids—one is a technical bid and the other is a financial bid. Three companies are bidding for this project, and they all meet the CEN standards, an international standard for ropeway projects in Europe. This means that due to our topography and contours, we are aiming for the highest possible standard, the European standard known as the CEN.