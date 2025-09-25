Meghalaya Minister Demands Review of Labour Department and Migrant Worker Issues

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Minister-in-charge of Labour Employment & Skill, Methodius Dkhar, has called for a “thorough review” of the Labour Department to strengthen its role in protecting the interests of both workers and employers. He said the review would examine existing policies, highlight areas needing reform, and explore amendments to enhance efficiency and accountability.

On the pressing issue of illegal interstate migrant workers, Dkhar admitted the challenge is “quite critical” and announced a departmental review meeting to assess action taken so far and chart the way forward.

“This is quite critical as of now as there are many issues that have raised in the past also and in the recent months also, there are many issues raised about this and on this particular subject I would to again have a review meeting with the department to know what they have done in the last few months and what are the steps taken to protect interest of our people of the state and also not hampering the work that is here right now,” he said.

While acknowledging rising expectations, the minister assured that he is committed to delivering results. “I hope we will be able to meet all those expectations and I will try to deliver to the best of my capacity,” he added.

Also Read: Meghalaya to frame tourist taxi policy after studying other states

Also Watch: