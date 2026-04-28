Meghalaya: Minister Lahkmen Rymbui Flags Safety Concerns on Shillong-Dawki Road

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Meghalaya's Minister in charge of Revenue and Disaster Management, Lahkmen Rymbui, on Monday expressed dissatisfaction over the pace and safety aspects of the Shillong-Dawki road project, while acknowledging steps taken by the State Government to prevent further mishaps following a series of fatal incidents along the stretch.

"I am not satisfied with the work progress of the Shillong-Dawki road because human lives have been lost, but I am satisfied with the steps taken by the State Government to ensure that the road is completed and, more importantly, to prevent any disaster," Rymbui said, underlining the gravity of concerns surrounding the project, which has witnessed multiple casualties since its inception.

Describing the incidents as deeply distressing, he said, "I am very saddened to see such incidents occur, and I hope all implementing agencies and the government take note that such occurrences must not happen while implementing any other projects in the state of Meghalaya." He also referred to the Shillong-Dawki road, where "many lives have been lost since the start of the project," stressing the need for heightened vigilance.

The minister noted that sub-divisional authorities had issued advisories and restrictions repeatedly but termed the incidents "unfortunate," adding that the government had directed a formal inquiry. "The SDO (Civil) has already issued advisories, prohibitions, and restrictions time and again, and what happened is unfortunate. I am, however, glad that the government has asked the SDO (Civil) to inquire into those incidents," he said.

Referring to recent mitigation efforts, Rymbui observed that the implementing agency had initiated corrective measures to minimise risks. "Recently, I have seen that the agency implementing the Shillong-Dawki road has taken steps to address foreseeable risks. That is why they have dismantled those hillocks at Mawlei. With better coordination between the district administration of East Khasi Hills, the sub-divisional administration, and the implementing agency, the crisis can be managed," he said, emphasising the importance of inter-agency coordination.

Highlighting the broader dimensions of disaster management, Rymbui cautioned against attributing such incidents to a single factor. "When we talk about disasters, they are not caused by a single reason. It is not only because of rain; we must assess how to manage disasters. We must examine whether hills or retaining walls may cause disasters, and whether deforestation affects disaster management. It is a combination of factors. Disasters are not only about rain or earthquakes; they can also be man-made or accidental," he said, calling for a comprehensive and preventive approach to infrastructure development across the state.

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