Two Killed in Meghalaya Landslide; Shillong-Dawki Road Shut

SHILLONG — Two people were killed on Monday evening when a landslide sent massive boulders crashing onto their vehicle along the Shillong-Dawki road at Mawlieh, prompting authorities to shut the stretch and order an immediate safety review.

The incident occurred at around 5:30 pm before Lyngkyrdem on the route to Pynursla. The victims, residents of Lumwahnai near Pynursla, were returning from Shillong when loose earth gave way, triggering a rockfall that crushed their Mahindra Bolero Camper. Rescue teams worked into the evening to clear debris and reach the vehicle.

A Stretch Already Known for Risk

The affected section falls under Package 2 of the Shillong-Pynursla-Dawki road project, an area that has long been susceptible to landslides due to ongoing road widening and hill-cutting works.

Following a multi-agency inspection involving civil officials, police, and project implementing agencies, authorities confirmed that the stretch remained highly unstable and unsafe for vehicular movement — and ordered its immediate temporary closure.

Also Read: Conrad Sangma reviews transport, urban projects in Meghalaya