Two Killed in Meghalaya Landslide; Shillong-Dawki Road Shut

SHILLONG — Two people were killed on Monday evening when a landslide sent massive boulders crashing onto their vehicle along the Shillong-Dawki road at Mawlieh, prompting authorities to shut the stretch and order an immediate safety review.
The incident occurred at around 5:30 pm before Lyngkyrdem on the route to Pynursla. The victims, residents of Lumwahnai near Pynursla, were returning from Shillong when loose earth gave way, triggering a rockfall that crushed their Mahindra Bolero Camper. Rescue teams worked into the evening to clear debris and reach the vehicle.
The affected section falls under Package 2 of the Shillong-Pynursla-Dawki road project, an area that has long been susceptible to landslides due to ongoing road widening and hill-cutting works.
Following a multi-agency inspection involving civil officials, police, and project implementing agencies, authorities confirmed that the stretch remained highly unstable and unsafe for vehicular movement — and ordered its immediate temporary closure.
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Deputy Chief Minister and PWD minister Prestone Tynsong said he had directed PWD engineers, the civil administration, police, and the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) to examine the cause of the incident and assess ground conditions.
He confirmed that the road would remain closed for a few days to allow safety interventions, and urged residents to cooperate during the period.
Tynsong also announced that the government plans further land acquisition along the stretch to enable slope stabilisation and road widening — steps aimed at addressing what officials described as long-standing vulnerabilities on the route.
The deaths have renewed concerns about commuter safety on a road that has seen repeated slope failures during and after construction activity.
Officials indicated that the proposed acquisition and stabilisation measures, once completed, would significantly reduce the risk of similar incidents in the future.