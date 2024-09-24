Meghalaya: Minor Girl Ends Life After Parents Refuse To Give Her Mobile Phone

SHILLONG: In a shocking incident, a ten year-old girl allegedly ended her own life in East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya on Sunday night after her parents refused to give her a mobile phone.
The minor girl took the drastic step of ending her life at her home located at Thangshalai village near Mawryngkneng in East Khasi Hills district.
The police have stated that the girl insisted on buying a phone but her parents did not fulfill her demand, which led to a quarrel.
The girl's parents advised their daughter to concentrate on her studies and not get distracted by the phone.
The snub did not go down well with her as she was left fuming by the refusal. The girl stormed out of the room and was later found unresponsive in another part of the house.
She was declared dead despite multiple attempts to save her life. Local police arrived at the scene and launched a probe into this case. The body of the deceased was sent for a post-mortem examination, and the results are awaited.
