Meghalaya MLA Dr Mizanur Rahman Kazi calls for value-based education

SHILLONG: Legislator from the Rajabala constituency in Meghalaya, Dr Mizanur Rahman Kazi, has underscored the urgent need for value-based education and positive youth engagement as Phulbari emerged as a major centre of moral and educational discourse during the opening of a five-day Islamic conference at Jamiul Uloom Rahmania Madrasa. Against a backdrop of growing concern over discipline, direction and purpose among young people, the conference highlighted how education rooted in ethics and responsibility can shape confident, socially conscious citizens.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Kazi said such programmes play a crucial role in guiding youth towards discipline, responsibility and constructive participation in society, noting that education grounded in moral and ethical values equips young people to face contemporary challenges with clarity and confidence. The conference gained further momentum with a rare red-carpet reception accorded to internationally renowned motivational speaker and educator Munawar Zama, as thousands lined the roads chanting slogans in his support, reflecting a strong public demand for structured guidance that blends moral clarity with practical life skills.

Munawar Zama delivered the keynote address at the inaugural session as part of his two-day visit to Meghalaya, drawing a massive turnout of students, educators, religious scholars and community leaders from across the state and neighbouring regions. The event was graced by former Member of Parliament Maulana Badruddin Ajmal as chief guest, alongside Dr Mizanur Rahman Kazi, former Meghalaya MLA Rohibul Islam and Assam MLA Aminul Islam from Mankachar, lending regional and national prominence to the gathering.

Outlining a roadmap for personal and collective progress, Zama anchored his address around seven guiding principles—Irada (strong intention), Idara (institution and organization), Sohbat (righteous company), Mehnat (hard work), Junoon (passion), Qurbani (sacrifice) and Sabr (patience)—stressing that these values are indispensable for youth navigating a rapidly changing world. Explaining the importance of clarity and planning, he said Irada gives direction to effort while Idara provides the structure to sustain growth, remarking, “Dreams require systems to become reality.”

Cautioning young people about the influence of their social environment, Zama urged them to choose their Sohbat carefully, observing that personal growth is often shaped by the company one keeps. He further emphasized that Mehnat and Junoon must go hand in hand, warning against shortcuts and the illusion of instant success. Reflecting on resilience and perseverance, he noted that sacrifice and patience are central to any meaningful journey, stating, “Those who abandon the path midway do not fail due to a lack of talent, but due to a lack of patience.”

