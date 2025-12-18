Meghalaya: Speculation grows over Saleng A. Sangma’s return to state politics

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Will Congress Member of Parliament from the Tura Parliamentary constituency, Saleng A Sangma, at all consider a return to state politics? Amidst growing political speculation in Garo Hills, National People's Party veteran Timothy D Shira is reportedly preparing to take on Tura MP Saleng A Sangma, who is widely rumoured to be contemplating a return to state politics. While the Congress has sought to downplay the buzz, the political chatter shows no signs of slowing down.

The speculation centres on reports that Saleng Sangma may contest the politically sensitive Resubelpara constituency in the 2028 Meghalaya Assembly elections. The rumour has thrust veteran NPP leader TD Shira, a senior cabinet minister in the MDA-II government, into the spotlight, with political observers watching closely how the dynamics could reshape the Garo Hills electoral landscape.

Responding to the swirling rumours, Shira said, "Politics is politics after all, just because he won in the last MP elections, it is not that he will be winning the MLA elections as well because there is vast difference between MP Elections, MLA elections and MDC elections. He won the MP Elections because of certain factors. I heard that rumour that Member of Parliament from Tura Parliamentary seat Saleng A Sangma likely to contest Assembly elections 2028 from Resubelpara seat and yes, that's why I have to prepare myself."

