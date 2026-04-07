Meghalaya MLA Mayralborn Syiem Backs Special Intensive Revision of Electoral Rolls

With Meghalaya's next Assembly elections less than two years away, the debate around the Election Commission of India's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is picking up momentum in the state — and at least one legislator has come out clearly in favour of the exercise.

Nongpoh MLA Mayralborn Syiem of the United Democratic Party (UDP) told media persons in Shillong on Monday that the SIR is not just useful but necessary, and that Meghalaya should actively embrace it.

"SIR is a comprehensive exercise that has been taking place all over India. There are political parties that welcome it, and there are political parties that oppose it. We are free in a vibrant democracy, but as a concerned citizen, it is very important that we conduct SIR. I am of the view that we should have SIR," Syiem said.

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