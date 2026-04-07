Meghalaya MLA Mayralborn Syiem Backs Special Intensive Revision of Electoral Rolls

With Meghalaya's next Assembly elections less than two years away, the debate around the Election Commission of India's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is picking up momentum in the state — and at least one legislator has come out clearly in favour of the exercise.
Nongpoh MLA Mayralborn Syiem of the United Democratic Party (UDP) told media persons in Shillong on Monday that the SIR is not just useful but necessary, and that Meghalaya should actively embrace it.
"SIR is a comprehensive exercise that has been taking place all over India. There are political parties that welcome it, and there are political parties that oppose it. We are free in a vibrant democracy, but as a concerned citizen, it is very important that we conduct SIR. I am of the view that we should have SIR," Syiem said.
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Syiem's remarks reflect a broader trend in Meghalaya, where political parties and social organisations have increasingly rallied behind calls for the SIR as concerns over doubtful and illegal entries in the state's electoral rolls continue to surface.
The SIR is seen by many — particularly indigenous community groups — as a mechanism to clean up the rolls and ensure that only genuine voters are included ahead of the 2028 state elections.
Syiem's support adds a legislative voice to what has largely been a civil society and student organisation-driven demand in Meghalaya, lending the issue additional political weight as the Election Commission considers the exercise's scope and implementation across the country.