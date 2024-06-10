Meghalaya: MLA Mayralborn Syiem urges woman to withdraw hunger strike

A CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Nongpoh MLA, Mayralborn Syiem on Saturday afternoon met, Bindas Syiem, the woman who is on a hunger strike to demand for construction of Nongpoh-Umden-Sonapur road. This road falls under Nongpoh constituency. Speaking to reporters, Syiem urged the woman to call off her hunger strike on Saturday.

Saying that he has taken up the matter with the state government and it has also taken interest but since it may take some time he therefore asked her to withdraw the hunger strike.

The Nongpoh MLA said that as a legislator, he had followed up on the matter of repairing of the road since the last few years. He said that the Nongpoh -Umden-Sonapur road is 58 km long. According to him he had met Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong on the matter and he had assured that he will see to it that funds for construction of this road get sanctioned.

He said that due to the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) due to the Lok Sabha elections for three-four months work in the centre was affected, but now since the new government will soon be formed he was hopeful that things will move forward.

Syiem said that recently he met authorities of the Public Works Department who informed him that there is a proposal for construction 10 km out of the total 58 km road for funds from Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DONER) which is from Nongpoh to Umden in the first phase.

The Nongpoh MLA also said that it is not easy to get sanctions for a road project which is hundred of crores.

