Meghalaya: MRTF Rejects AMKTTA's Proposal To Ban Tourist Taxis From Assam

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Rural Tourism Forum (MRTF), led by President Alan West Kharkongor, held a meeting with Meghalaya Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh in Shillong yesterday to address concerns raised by the All Meghalaya Khasi Tourist Taxi Association (AMKTTA).

The AMKTTA's proposal to adopt the Sikkim tourism model has been vehemently opposed by the MRTF as they believe that this move could cause potential disruptions to Meghalaya's tourism sector and economic stability.

It may be noted that the tourism model of Sikkim prohibits the entry of all Assam registered tourist taxis to various tourist attractions in the Himalayan state.