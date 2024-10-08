Meghalaya: VPP petitions state government on problems of college teachers

A Correspondent

SHILLONG: The Voice of the People Party (VPP) on Monday petitioned the state government regarding issues pertaining to Death-Cum-Retirement Gratuity (DCRG), PhD increment, age condonation, service confirmation, and promotion arrears of college teachers.

The VPP submitted their petition in the form of a memorandum to Commissioner and Secretary Education Department, Vijay Mantri.

“These concerns have persisted for far too long, leading to frustration and disillusionment among educators who dedicate their lives to shaping future generations. We urgently need your intervention to rectify these injustices,” the VPP stated in its memorandum.

The VPP said that it is unacceptable that many retired college teachers have not received the revised DCRG amount of Rs. 10 lakhs, as mandated by the government. The party stated that while a few have received their rightful dues, a significant number remain deprived, causing severe financial distress. The VPP said that this situation raises serious questions about fairness and transparency.

According to the party it has come to their knowledge that some recently retired teachers have already received their payments.

“Why this blatant partiality? This discrimination cannot continue, we demand immediate action to ensure that all affected retirees receive their dues without further delay,” the VPP stated. The VPP also brought to the notice of the government that certain qualified college teachers are being denied the UGC pay scale, despite meeting all necessary qualifications. The party said that instead, they are placed on the state pay scale, which is both unjust and demoralizing.

According to the VPP this issue is particularly troubling as UGC regulations govern deficit colleges, and vacancies for assistant professors are advertised according to UGC norms. The party said that many applicants meet UGC qualifications, therefore, it is illogical and unfair to offer them the state pay scale initially, only to later give them the option of switching to the UGC pay scale.

The VPP said that this process creates unnecessary delays and frustration for educators. The party said that teachers who are UGC-qualified should be granted the UGC pay scale from the very beginning of their appointments, thereby avoiding the bureaucratic hurdles that force them to transition between pay scales later.

“This practice not only respects the qualifications of educators but also ensures that they are compensated fairly from the start of their tenure. We call for an immediate review of these cases and the implementation of an equitable pay structure for all eligible teachers,” the party said.

On the issue of PhD Advance Increment, the VPP said that the UGC Regulations 2018 clearly state that serving college teachers who complete their PhDs are entitled to an advance increment.

Yet, according to the VPP many have faced unreasonable delays in receiving this increment, which is not only affecting their financial standing but also discouraging academic advancement. The party said that this is a demoralising situation that undermines the very essence of academic progress.

The party also said that the recent discontinuation of age condonation for the recruitment of Assistant Professors in colleges has unjustly rendered many qualified candidates ineligible simply due to age constraints.

The VPP also said that continued delay in confirming the service of numerous college teachers is not just an administrative oversight; it severely hampers their career progression and eligibility for promotions.

“This situation creates an atmosphere of uncertainty and frustration among dedicated professionals. We demand that all pending confirmations be processed without further delay to restore faith in the system,” the VPP said.

The VPP also said that unjustifiable delays in disbursing the placement arrears for college teachers promoted during the 2020-2021 period have placed an undue financial burden on those entitled to these arrears. The party said that such delays are not merely bureaucratic inefficiencies; they have real-world consequences for educators who rely on these funds.

