Meghalaya: MSCW Launches Campaign to Combat Violence Against Women 

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya State Commission for Women (MSCW) on Monday launched its campaign against violence towards women.

The campaign, which will continue until December 10, aims to address the alarming growing concern about gender-based violence and empower the community to take action.

A roadshow was organized from Nongthymmai during the launch of the campaign, which concluded at Don Bosco Square, Laitumkhrah.

Marking International Human Rights Day, the MSCW campaign will conclude on December 10, highlighting the crucial link between women’s rights and human rights.

Under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), as many as 855 cases of crimes against women, along with 339 cases under Special & Local Laws (SLL), have been reported in the state in 2023.