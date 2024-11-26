Meghalaya: MSCW Launches Campaign to Combat Violence Against Women 

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya State Commission for Women (MSCW) on Monday launched its campaign against violence towards women.
The campaign, which will continue until December 10, aims to address the alarming growing concern about gender-based violence and empower the community to take action.
A roadshow was organized from Nongthymmai during the launch of the campaign, which concluded at Don Bosco Square, Laitumkhrah.
Marking International Human Rights Day, the MSCW campaign will conclude on December 10, highlighting the crucial link between women’s rights and human rights.
Under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), as many as 855 cases of crimes against women, along with 339 cases under Special & Local Laws (SLL), have been reported in the state in 2023.
Similarly, under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, a total of 1,790 cases are under trial, with only 108 completed.
Only 24 rape cases resulted in convictions in 2024, while 18 led to acquittals. With regards to IPC crimes against women, only 31 convictions were recorded out of 44 cases that went to trial.
With crimes against women showing no signs of decreasing, the campaign aims to serve as a critical platform to demand justice, push for legal reforms, and foster a safer environment for women in Meghalaya.
ALSO READ: Meghalaya: Three Arrested in North Garo Hills with 250 Liters of Contraband Cough Syrup
ALSO WATCH: