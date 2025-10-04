Meghalaya: MSSASA to hold meeting on Oct 6 over teachers’ regularization & pay

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Mounting pressure on the state government over long-pending demands, the Meghalaya SSA Schools Association (MSSASA) has called a general body meeting at Malki Ground on October 6 to deliberate on the fate of more than 14,000 SSA teachers whose services are yet to be regularised. In a statement issued on Friday, MSSASA president Aristotle Rymbai asserted, “We will discuss the issues that the association has been pursuing with the state government for its necessary consideration.” He stressed that the association is demanding the immediate regularisation of teachers’ services, along with the implementation of a structured pay scale and enhanced salaries.

The upcoming meeting is also expected to address the recent Supreme Court order making it mandatory for in-service teachers to clear the Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET).

Significantly, over 3,332 SSA schools in Meghalaya have already submitted No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to hand over their management to the state government, out of a total of 5,131 SSA schools in the state, including 298 run by private and religious bodies.

