Rain fails to dampen Puja spirit in Shillong

SHILLONG: Amidst heavy rainfall, hundreds of devotees on Thursday thronged Polo immersion ghats to take part in Vijaya Dashami rituals, immersing Goddess Durga idols in the Wah Umkhrah River. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had warned of a low-pressure system forming over the north and adjoining central Bay of Bengal, likely to trigger isolated very heavy rainfall across Assam and Meghalaya on October 3. Yet, the weather did not dampen the festive fervour.

The immersion began in the morning and continued until evening as processions of colourfully decorated trucks carrying Durga idols made their way through the streets. Devotees beat drums, danced, and chanted “Durga Mai ki Jai” and “Ashche bachor abar ashbe,” adding to the festive energy.

The rhythmic beat of the dhak, the chants, and the vibrant processions turned the Wah Umkhrah ghats into a spectacular display of devotion, capturing the unique charm of Durga Puja’s final farewell in Shillong.

