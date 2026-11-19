Shillong: Meghalaya has been named among the BBC's 20 Best Places to Travel in 2027, becoming the only Indian destination featured on the global list published on November 18. The recognition highlights the state's community-led tourism model, indigenous heritage and distinctive natural attractions as Meghalaya prepares to expand its tourism infrastructure ahead of the 39th National Games in March 2027.

The BBC Travel selection puts Meghalaya in the international spotlight, highlighting a combination of natural attractions, indigenous traditions and community-led tourism experiences.

Among the featured destinations and experiences are Nongriat's double-decker living root bridge, the sacred groves of Mawphlang, Shillong's Cherry Blossom Festival and the traditional black pottery of Lyrnai.

The feature also draws attention to the state's community-based tourism approach, in which homestays and local cultural experiences form an important part of its tourism offering.

Meghalaya's inclusion makes it the only destination from India on the BBC's list of 20 places to travel in 2027.

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma welcomed the international recognition in a post on X on Thursday, November 19.

Reacting to the BBC announcement, Sangma said,

"This global recognition is a wonderful honour for our state and a testament to the beauty, culture, heritage and unique experiences that Meghalaya has to offer. The world is taking notice. Meghalaya is ready to welcome the world!"

The Chief Minister's statement highlighted the importance of the recognition for Meghalaya's cultural identity and tourism appeal.

The announcement also provides an international platform for the state's natural attractions, indigenous heritage and community-led tourism initiatives.

The Government of Meghalaya is supporting the creation or upgrading of 1,000 community-run homestays as part of its tourism expansion efforts.

The initiative focuses on strengthening community participation in tourism while expanding accommodation options for visitors. The homestay programme complements the state's wider emphasis on eco-tourism and locally rooted travel experiences.

For visitors, these initiatives are intended to support opportunities to experience Meghalaya's indigenous heritage and local communities.

Meghalaya is also preparing to host the 39th National Games in March 2027, adding another major event to its tourism development timeline. The state is expanding its tourism infrastructure through community-run accommodation and eco-tourism initiatives ahead of the sporting event.

The BBC recognition comes as Meghalaya works to strengthen its position as a destination for travellers interested in natural attractions, cultural traditions and community-based experiences.

The state's heritage offerings include the approximately 1,000-year-old Lyrnai black pottery tradition, while its natural attractions include the living root bridges of Nongriat and the sacred groves of Mawphlang.

Being the only Indian destination on the BBC's 2027 list gives Meghalaya an international platform to showcase its tourism offerings.

The recognition places particular attention on the relationship between tourism, indigenous heritage and community participation.

With 1,000 community-run homestays targeted for creation or upgrading and the 39th National Games scheduled for March 2027, Meghalaya is continuing its efforts to strengthen tourism infrastructure while showcasing the cultural and natural experiences that distinguish the state.