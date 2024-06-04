Meghalaya: NCSC invites proposal for imparting DGE-sponsored scheme for SC/ST candidates

SHILLONG: The National Career Service Centre for SC/ST, (Tel 03652-220020) under M/o Labour and Employment, DGE, Government of India, is inviting proposal from reputed Firms/Institutions of Jowai, Meghalaya for imparting the Directorate General of Employment (DGE) sponsored scheme of Special Coaching Scheme under Shorthand to 80 number of SC/ST candidates 1st July 2024. Interested institutes/firms need to meet the following criteria such as well-trained faculties, training infrastructure, location, etc.

The selected institute will impart training in (1) General Awareness (2) General English, (3) Numerical Ability, (4) Shorthand and Typing, and (5) Basic knowledge in Computer (both theory & practical) in order to make the eligible SC/ST educated job seekers of Meghalaya State viable for facing the different Competitive Examinations. The selected Institutes/Firms will be paid professional charges of Rs. 1200 per month for each candidate.

The interested institutions/Firms may apply to the Sub-Regional Employment Officer, national career service centre for SC/ST,) District Employment Exchange office building, West Jaintia Hills district, Jowai, Meghalaya on or before 12th June 2024. Application Forms are available in the NCSC-DA, DGE, MoLE, Third Floor, DECT Building, Keating Road, Shillong, Meghalaya.(Mail ID: cgc.jowai@gmail.com, Phone (O)-0364-2914127) (PIB)

