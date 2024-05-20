Meghalaya Nears Completion of Umroi Airport Expansion Feasibility Study

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya government is on the verge of completing a feasibility study to evaluate potential expansion of Umroi Airport near Shillong. The study expected to be finalized within three months, will address the current limitations of the airport. It can only handle smaller turboprop aircraft due to an inadequately sized jetliner runway.

Sanjay Goyal, Commissioner and Secretary of the Transport Department confirmed that the survey is actively progressing. This study aims to overcome the challenges that previously made runway extension seem impractical. These challenges include primarily high costs associated with removing the nearby hills, estimated at Rs 7000 crore.

Furthermore, finding an alternative site was deemed equally cost-prohibitive. Extensive land acquisition and development requirements contributed to this conclusion. Despite these hurdles there is growing interest from additional airline operators. They are eager to establish connections between Shillong and more cities across India. This interest is driving the state government's efforts to improve airport infrastructure and expand its capabilities.

Currently Umroi Airport operates subsidized flights to various North Eastern cities and Kolkata under the central government’s UDAN scheme, aimed at enhancing regional connectivity. Additionally, the Meghalaya government has partnered with SpiceJet to provide non-daily service between Umroi and New Delhi. Officials are now looking to introduce daily flights on this route. They also aim to establish new connections to major cities like Mumbai, Chennai and Bangalore.

Pre-bid discussions reflect proactive steps taken by the government to engage potential stakeholders. The goal is to secure the necessary investments for the expansion project. The successful extension of Umroi Airport’s runway could significantly boost Shillong's connectivity. This would foster economic growth and make travel more accessible for residents and tourists alike.

This ongoing feasibility study represents a critical step in overcoming the logistical and financial challenges of its expansion. The outcome will determine the next steps for enhancing Shillong's air connectivity and integrating the region more effectively into the national and global air travel network.