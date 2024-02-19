Meghalaya needs 11.5% annual growth to become $10 bn economy by 2028: CM Sangma

Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma said on Saturday that the state needs to achieve 11.5 per cent annual growth (GDP) to fructify its ambitious target of touching the $10 billion economy by 2028.

"At present, the state has an economy of Rs 45,000 crore, which needs to be improved. It is a herculean task, but as a government, we have planned the roadmap to achieve the target," Sangma said after laying the foundation for a Rs 100 crore bulk water supply project at Ballonggre in West Garo Hills district.

The Chief Minister said that the government has envisaged a vision for the state and is making investments in that direction.

He asserted that investments are being made to create a better and sustainable infrastructure, job creation through entrepreneurship and innovative policies and programmes to double the farmers' income.

"Thrust has been given to improving the overall rural economy by focusing on enterprises that will leverage the potential of the rich natural resources of the state," Sangma said.

Talking about the poor performance of Meghalaya in various sectors, he said that in the past five years, the state government has been able to address different challenges.

The Chief Minister also said that Meghalaya is marching ahead and has been recognised as the 'best performer' in the implementation of various schemes of the Central government.

"Prior to 2019, the PHE department had less than Rs 50 crore as budget. At present, the budget has increased to Rs 3,000 crore and the focus is on creation of better infrastructure to overcome various challenges related to adequate water supply," he said, while informing about the state water policy and other flagship schemes to address concerns on climate change.

Speaker Thomas Sangma, state minister Marcuise Marak and Lok Sabha MP Agatha K. Sangma were present on the occasion.

The project with an estimated cost of Rs 100 crore is being funded by the Ministry of DoNER under the North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme (NESIDS).

On completion, it will provide water to about 41 villages under Rongram, Rerapara and Gambegre blocks in West and South West Garo Hills district. It will also increase the water supply to the urban area of Tura town crimepoliticsnational. (IANS)

