Meghalaya: Neglected Darang Boldak LP School crumbles as authorities remain silent

SHILLONG: The Darang Boldak Government LP School, located along the South Garo Hills and East Garo Hills border, stands as a stark reminder of official apathy that has left both teachers and students struggling to continue classes under unsafe conditions. Broken doors, shattered windows, a leaking roof, and the dilapidated state of the structure paint a grim picture of neglect.

Despite repeated pleas from villagers, the concerned department has neither inspected nor initiated repairs to the long-damaged school building.

With classrooms rendered unusable during the rains, lessons are being conducted in makeshift spaces - a situation that has sparked outrage among the local community. Residents have questioned how such blatant disregard for children's education and safety can persist unchecked.

Expressing deep concern, members of the Niksamso Garo Community Organization have demanded urgent government intervention. "Education is the foundation of our future, and negligence in this matter is unacceptable," they asserted, urging immediate inspection and restoration of the Darang Boldak Government LP School.

