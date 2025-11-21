Meghalaya: NEHU hosts national workshop on research support services

SHILLONG: The Department of Library and Information Science at North-Eastern Hill University, Shillong, on Thursday inaugurated a three-day national workshop titled “Research Support Services: Role of Libraries and Library Professionals in the Digital Landscape.”

The workshop, held on the NEHU campus from November 20 to 22, brought together library professionals, research scholars and professors to discuss the changing role of academic libraries. It addressed issues such as plagiarism in the age of Artificial Intelligence, evolving research metrics and the importance of Open Science.

Sessions focused on developing skills for managing digital infrastructure, supporting interdisciplinary research and navigating ethical challenges in modern publishing. Experts from institutions including ISI Kolkata, IIT Guwahati, Tezpur University, NEHU and AMU participated in the event.

The programme was coordinated by Dr J. J. Thabah and Dr J. Khongtim, who noted that the workshop aimed to prepare professionals to serve as data scientists, copyright advisers and partners in the research process, stated a press release.

